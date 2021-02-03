These $26 Faux Fur Slippers Have 14,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You know those criss-cross slippers you've been seeing everywhere? Well, Amazon has a super affordable version of them, available in 12 different colors and prints. Reviewers are loving these slippers that you can even wear outdoors thanks to their waterproof sole. Their memory foam insole is super comfy and they never look sloppy.
Shop them below, and hear more about what reviewers have to say!
Halluci Cross Band Indoor or Outdoor Slippers
These fluffy slippers come in sizes S to XL and make for a great gift, too.
Reviewers are raving:
"Love these slippers. The toe is open so my feet don't sweat. Very comfortable and soft."
"I had some similar fuzzy slippers that covered the toe and more of the foot, but those ended up getting so hot and sweaty. These are a great in-between that you can have something soft, fuzzy and comfortable without getting overheated. I don't find my toes getting cold while wearing them as I thought I might initially. I think warming up the main part of your foot does enough to warm your toes."
"These slippers are super comfy and padded. And the faux fur feels extremely soft. These are amazing quality slippers."