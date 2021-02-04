Russell Dickerson's Under $50 Valentine's Day Gift Picks Will Make Your Home Sweet

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cheers to love and friendship!
For country music singer Russell Dickerson, this year's Valentine's Day is going to be a special one. In addition to celebrating his love story with wife Kailey Dickerson, the "Southern Symphony" singer is also marking the holiday for the first time as a dad.
In between planning his own surprises for the family, the musician took some time to share a few gift picks exclusively for E! News readers.
While a box of chocolate and a Russell calendar may make a great present, why not take it a step further? From comfortable Crocs to a must-have wine opener, "Every Little Thing" about Russell's picks are worth paying attention to.
Wine Enthusiast Electric Blue Push-Button Corkscrew
"This is the wine opener I use on the reg!" Russell shared. "I used to use the 'pro' ones that 'sommeliers' use but I ain't that fancy!"
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Cowboy boots are nice, but Russell also loves to treat his feet to a cozy pair of clogs from Crocs. As a bonus, this pair has a soft, fuzzy liner that adds to the cushion and comfort.
Everyday Carry: Camo
"This camo gear pretty much goes with everything I wear on the daily!" Russell explained. Shoppers can choose from the keychain, watch strap or wallet.
Yeti Rambler 14 oz. Mug
Yeti is proud to describe this product as the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there. Everything from coffee, chili and oatmeal can stay well insulated. And it's dishwasher safe!
Traditional Kooze
My wife Kailey Dickerson gifted me these rocks glasses, and it's all I drink out of anymore! The quality is SUPERB!" Russell gushed. "She also got me these koozies too! FIRE!!!"
Porter Glass
"Guys, this is a great gift for the lady that loves a nice cab at the end of the day," Russell explained.
Mr. Steal Your Girl Romper
Because Russell is a new dad, it makes perfect sense why this outfit caught his attention. "I mean… the onesie pretty much speaks for itself," he joked.
Leatherman OHT 16 Piece Multi Tool
Yes, this may be a little over $50. But if you asked Russell, this 16-in-1 multi-tool always comes in handy. "You always gotta keep that leatherman strapped on you!" he advised.
Bachelor Nation's Tayshia Adams reveals the Valentine's Day gifts she'd love to receive. And if you're still looking for the perfect gift for guys, this guide may help.