Modern Family Rewind: Hear From Sofía Vergara & More Stars in 2009 Throwback Interviews

In honor of Modern Family's arrival on Peacock, take a look back at 2009 interviews with Sofía Vergara, Ty Burrell and more of the Emmy Award-winning cast.

Watch: "Modern Family" Is Moving to Peacock: E! News Rewind

The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family has found a new home on Peacock.

That's right: You can now watch all 11 seasons of Modern Family on the NBCUniversal streaming service in addition to catching your favorite episodes on E! from time to time. 

To celebrate—or simply remind yourself what makes the Emmy Award-winning series so great—take a look back at 2009 interviews with none other than the Modern Family cast themselves. The above clip features Sofía Vergara, Ed O'Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet all talking about their characters, why the show resonates with so many people and of course, how much the fictional family loves each other despite their craziness. 

"I think it's interesting to see, you know, a family that cares so much about each other; that trouble themselves with each other's problems," Vergara, who plays Gloria, said. "There's always a little craziness in every family, so I think people get to relate to that."

photos
Modern Family Cast Then and Now

Hear what the other cast members had to say and then head to Peacock for more Modern Family. You can also tune in to a mini-marathon on E! today starting at 5:30 p.m.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

