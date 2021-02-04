Summer House in Quarantine Is the "Perfect Pressure Cooker" for Drama

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Warned Her Dad About This Year's "Summer House"

Summer House is bringing you more drama than ever before.

Season five of the hit Bravo series returns tonight and fans will quickly notice this season is unlike any before. Why? Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Summer House stars were forced to live together in self-quarantine 24/7, seven days a week while shooting.

"Five seasons in I think it's kind of nice for us to have a little bit of change of pace. It was dramatically different," Kyle Cooke told E! News exclusively. "First of all, it's the perfect pressure cooker scenario. We basically all arrived at the house and never left. There was no longer the Friday and Sunday commute [back to NYC]. I've been doing this long before the show, that was a nice little gift. Sunday scaries are a lot more manageable if you're not dealing with four hours of traffic headed back to the city."