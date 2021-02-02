Did Kristin Cavallari Send a Valentine's Day Note to Ex Jay Cutler? See the Photo Raising Eyebrows

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

For a special someone who goes by J, Kristin Cavallari has a sweet message for you.

As the countdown continues towards Valentine's Day, the Uncommon James founder was able to get in the holiday spirit by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year," the letter read on Tuesday, Feb. 2. "I want tequila, a beach and [a] secret rose candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC."

The note added, "PS. T minus 12 days. You've got this."

As you likely could have guessed, fans immediately thought of Kristin's estranged husband Jay Cutler when they saw that the letter was addressed to J. And while some may hope this is another sign of a possible reconciliation, a source recently shared with E! News that they aren't getting back together.

"They are friends and they are single," a source previously noted. "They will always have each other's back."