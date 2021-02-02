The Bachelor's Matt James Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell's Social Media

Watch : How Matt James Will Handle "Bachelor" Catfights & More

Matt James is speaking out about the controversy surrounding Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

Since the season 25 premiere of the ABC dating series, Bachelor Nation fans have criticized the graphic designer's alleged past social media behavior. Additionally, a TikTok user, who claimed she went to high school Rachael, said she bullied her.

At this time, the 24-year-old star has yet to publicly comment the accusations made against her. However, it's important to note that most Bachelor contestants are typically unable to address fan commentary while the show is still airing.

Following Monday night's episode, Matt opened up about the online backlash the Georgia native has received in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I have not spoken to anybody since the show ended, but I would say that you have to be really careful about what you are doing on social media," he explained of the allegations on Feb. 2. "Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people's lives. So I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully, she will have her time to speak on that."