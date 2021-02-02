Jana Kramer Recalls One Tree Hill Drama That Prevented Her From Being Close With James Lafferty

Watch : 6 Bombshells In Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin's New Book

Jana Kramer and James Lafferty weren't BFFs on the set of One Tree Hill, but it wasn't necessarily by choice.

The actress, who portrayed Alex Dupré, is opening up about the show's behind-the-scenes drama and revealing how one person on set "made it hell" for the cast.

Kramer talked about the on-set cliques during the Jan. 31 episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, which featured Lafferty and fellow One Tree Hill co-star Stephen Colletti.

She explained she was "definitely closest" to Stephen (aka Chase Adams), because they had numerous scenes together. She had "very few" scenes with Lafferty (aka Nathan Scott), but implied that wasn't the only reason she wasn't as close with the actor during filming.

"When I was on the show... there was just some, not cattiness, but just, 'You can't talk to this person if you're friends with this person,'" she said. "So I wasn't very close to James because of certain situations on the set at the time."