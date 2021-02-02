Rob Kardashian Is in a "Happier Place" as He Remains Focused on Daughter Dream

2021 is off to a great start for Rob Kardashian!
While Kris Jenner's only son tends to keep a low profile compared to his sisters, the 33-year-old star has slowly stepped back into the spotlight. As of late, Rob has been posting sweet behind-the-scenes moments with his 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.
According to a source close to the Kardashian-Jenners, those father-daughter pictures are worth more than a thousand words.
"He's doing a lot better and continues to focus on his health. He has found a happier place where he is focused on Dream and all the joy she brings," the insider exclusively tells E! News. "He wants to be the best dad possible and doesn't want to let her down. It has helped him find a pathway forward and a purpose."
The insider explains that Rob and Dream have both been hanging out with his family "a lot more."
Just yesterday, Feb. 1, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a heartfelt tribute to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster.
"Happy Birthday STORMI," he captioned his Instagram post, alongside an adorable photo of him cuddling his niece, who turned three.
According to the source, Rob and his daughter also joined in on Stormi's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, which is allowing tourism under certain restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Additionally, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all tagged along for the ride with their little ones, including True Thompson, Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West.
As the insider puts it, "He loves being able to spend time with Dream and seeing her with her cousins. He spends a lot of the time with the family and the kids, and he's been around a lot more."
"He wants to do things for Dream and for himself," adds the source. "Rob is still especially close to Khloe. Dream and True get together for playdates and Rob and Khloe are always in touch."
Last July, Khloe echoed the same sentiments as the source when speaking on Daily Pop.
"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester at the time. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy."
That same month, Rob surprised fans when he appeared at the Good American Founder's 36th birthday celebration.
"He was feeling himself as he should at my birthday," Khloe raved, "He was fine with us posting a flick of him. He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."