Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

In recalling one traumatic experience, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke publicly about another.

Late Monday, Feb. 1, the 31-year-old congresswoman connected virtually with the public via an Instagram Live. Shortly after beginning the nearly-90-minute appearance, in which she shared her story of what happened to her as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Ocasio-Cortez spoke out against those people who "helped perpetrate and take responsibility for" what transpired on that now-infamous day in American history.

"All of these people who want to tell us to move on," she said, "are doing so at their own convenience." Ocasio-Cortez then shifted her attention briefly to loved ones with an advanced apology.

"If you are learning things about me in the course of this live that you didn't know before," she told viewers, "and it's not a thing about hiding or anything like that, but sometimes you just can't tell the same story over and over."