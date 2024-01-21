How Patrick Mahomes Scored the Perfect Teammate in Wife Brittany Mahomes

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Trolls Patrick Mahomes For Wearing Crocs to Chiefs Photo Shoot

Fair to say that Patrick Mahomes has always gone for the big plays.

Years before he led his team to a second Super Bowl victory in 2023, the three-sport Whitehouse High School athlete (a star quarterback, he also played basketball and baseball) was just another 18-year-old trying to dream up an Insta-worthy promposal for his cheerleader girlfriend of more than two years.

He'd done the whole scrawl-prom?-all-over-her-car thing for her senior year in 2013, "SCARING the crap out of me," Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) shared on her feed at the time. And he'd gone "cute and simple" with a cookie cake invite to his winter formal later that year. So for 2014's big dance, he landed on a golf theme, teeing up his ask with a homemade sign and enough balls to spell out his simple query.

Madly in love, as evidenced by the number of times they used social media to brag on one another's accomplishments, the teens truly thought they had what it took to go the distance.