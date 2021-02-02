Lana Condor Reveals She "Never Felt More Horrible Mentally" After To All the Boys Success

Watch : Lana Condor Teases "To All the Boys 3" With Noah Centineo

Lana Condor is getting real about her sudden stardom.

During an interview with SELF magazine, which was published on Feb. 2, the actress recalled not being in the best mental space following the success of the 2018 Netflix film, To All the Boys I've Love Before.

"I was just saying yes to everything because it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and you want to capitalize on it, and you want to feel like you're fully embracing everything," the 23-year-old admitted. "But I've never felt more horrible mentally. I was so burned out. I would go home at night and I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't sleep. I would shake going to bed and shake waking up because it was just so much stimulation."

Luckily for Lana, she had an amazing support system through that time in her boyfriend of five years Anthony De La Torre.

"Anthony—every night or every morning—folds my PJ's and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them," she explained. "That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know. A hot air balloon."