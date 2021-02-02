Rob Kardashian Appears in Rare Photo for Stormi Webster's Birthday

Hi Rob Kardashian!
It's not often fans see Kris Jenner's only son on his verified Instagram account, but that was not the case on Monday, Feb. 1. In honor of his niece Stormi Webster's third birthday, the account shared a snap of Kylie Jenner's older brother laughing and cuddling with her daughter.
"Happy Birthday STORMi," the caption read. In the picture, the 33 year old rocked a tie-dyed T-shirt and baseball cap.
While Kylie is known to throw elaborate birthday parties for her only child, given the coronavirus pandemic, she threw a somewhat toned down celebration in honor of Stormi. However, between the slides topped with a giant Stormi head, a Stormi-themed "Candy Shop" and a castle wall surrounding the dinner table, it was not lacking in lavish decor and thoughtful details.
"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Kylie previously told fans on Instagram, "but I still went all out for Stormi at my house. We are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will still be just as amazing."
Back in June, Rob also popped up at sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party—and fans took notice. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in July 2020. "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."
