Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Accidentally "Stabbed" Co-Star Claudia Jessie

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

Now this is some news for Lady Whistledown.

Nicola Coughlan had a mishap with a parasol while filming Bridgerton, the actress revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The incident—which occurred on Coughlan's first day on set of the Netflix series—led to the accidentally stabbing of her co-star Claudia Jessie.

"Unfortunately that is true," the 34-year-old star, who portrays Penelope Featherington on the show, told host Kelly Clarkson. "So, it was my first day on set and it's quite terrifying getting a big Shondaland Netflix job, you think, 'I just don't want to screw this up.'"

"So they said to me, 'You're very tiny, let's put you in heels,'" Coughlan recalled, adding that she totally agreed. However, as she shared with Clarkson, "It became evident pretty quickly that with the corset and the heels my balance was not so amazing."

As Coughlan explained, she fell three times while walking on the set.