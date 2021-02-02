Megan FoxStormiMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged for the Murder of His Cousin

Silento, known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with murder in the death of his cousin.

Rapper Silento was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 31 in connection to the killing of his cousin in DeKalb County, Ga.

The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, was booked on suspicion of felony murder stemming from the death of Frederick Rooks, according to the booking document obtained by E! News. 

Per the DeKalb County Police Department incident report, officers found Frederick, 34, lying in the street in the early hours of Jan. 21 in Panthersville, a suburb of Atlanta. 

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report shows. Police found at least eight bullet casings in the street around the victim. 

According to the report, neighbors contacted law enforcement after hearing multiple gunshots. Officers obtained Ring video footage from nearby homes that showed a number of vehicles fleeing the scene.

Silento, who is best known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has faced a number of legal troubles over the last year, including an arrest in Oct. 2020.

NBC affiliate WXIA of Atlanta reported in October that Silento was arrested after being accused of driving 143 mph on Interstate 85. According to the outlet, the artist told authorities he was speeding because he was being "followed by 10 cars" after leaving a local club.

E! News has reached out to the musician's team for comment.

Silento, who hails from Stone Mountain, Ga., hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut single "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)." He released the album Fresh Outta High School in 2018.

