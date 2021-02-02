Marilyn Manson Breaks His Silence on Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Watch : Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Marilyn Manson is responding to Evan Rachel Wood's accusations of abuse.

Just hours after Wood alleged Manson "horrifically abused" her for years, the musician broke his silence and claimed his relationships have "always been entirely consensual."

On Feb. 1, Manson posted a statement on Instagram to address the allegations. The singer wrote, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

He went on, "Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." His comments are turned off.

Manson and Wood's relationship came to light in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38 years old. The pair got engaged in 2010 but called it off later that year.

On Monday, the Westworld actress, now 33, claimed Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) abused her more than a decade ago.