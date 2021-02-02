Marilyn Manson Breaks His Silence on Evan Rachel Wood’s Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson is responding to Evan Rachel Wood's accusations of abuse.
Just hours after Wood alleged Manson "horrifically abused" her for years, the musician broke his silence and claimed his relationships have "always been entirely consensual."
On Feb. 1, Manson posted a statement on Instagram to address the allegations. The singer wrote, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."
He went on, "Regardless of how—and why—others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth." His comments are turned off.
Manson and Wood's relationship came to light in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38 years old. The pair got engaged in 2010 but called it off later that year.
On Monday, the Westworld actress, now 33, claimed Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) abused her more than a decade ago.
"He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," she wrote on Instagram. "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the victims who will no longer be silent."
Following her accusation, a Starz spokesperson confirmed the network decided to remove his performance in the unaired episode of the series American Gods. His Creepshow episode will also no longer air.
The 52 year old was also dropped by his record label, Loma Vista confirmed in a statement. "In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately," the statement began. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."
Wood has long been vocal about survivors of sexual abuse, and opened up about her experience with domestic violence in 2018 when testifying before members of Congress about the Survivors Bill of Rights Act.
The Thirteen actress said at the time, "My experience with domestic violence was this: toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me, raping what he believed to be my unconscious body." She added, "And the worst part, sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them."
Wood received support from #MeToo advocates in Hollywood, including Rose McGowan, after coming forward with her claims today.
She was married to English actor Jamie Bell from 2012 to 2014. In January 2017, the star revealed she was engaged to Zach Villa, but their relationship ended about nine months later.
Manson wed dancer Dita Von Teese in 2005, though they split in 2007. He went on to marry photographer Lindsay Usich in 2020.