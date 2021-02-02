Megan FoxStormiMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner's Birthday Celebrations for Stormi Webster Continue With Out of This World Party

After returning home from Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner threw Stormi Webster a grand third birthday party at home. See Travis Scott and more Kar-Jenner's join in on Stormi's big day.

Feb 02, 2021
Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

It's Stormi Webster's world, and we're just living in it. 

The third annual "Stormi World" celebration—which mom Kylie Jenner first coined during the tot's lavish first birthday bash—took place on Monday, Feb. 1, albeit on a much smaller scale. Instead of recreating a literal theme park and inviting hundreds of Stormi's closest pals, Kylie kept the guest list limited to family and brought in just one inflatable slide. 

Even still, the celebration wasn't short on magic. Balloons adorned Kylie's property and attendees were treated to a massive candy bar and food truck.

"Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons," Kylie told her fans on Instagram, "but I still went all out for Stormi at my house. We are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and my family, which will still be just as amazing."

Prior to Stormi's third birthday, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew whisked off to Turks and Caicos for some fun in the sun in honor of her latest milestone. 

photos
Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

See every Kodak moment from their celebrations below!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Belle of the Ball

The birthday girl gets all dolled up in a pink feathered crown and tiara.

Kylie celebrates her daughter's big day with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, which reads, "watching you experience everything for the very first time has been the best part of these last few years but on the other side i'm excited to watch you grow into the most special girl i know you will be and all the amazing things i know you will do. happy birthday to my baby forever!!!!"

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Proud Pops

Travis Scott stops by the food truck for some chicken tenders. "Happy bday to my Lil storm storm," the rapper shares on Instagram. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Sweet Treats

Guests could pay a visit to Stormi's candy shop. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
All Pink Everything

What would Stormi World be without a massive inflatable of the birthday girl herself? 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Time Flies

It's hard to believe Stormi is already 3 years old! 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Stormi gets some fresh air, as she adorably walks out onto a balcony while on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Her cream-colored jumpsuit is also too cute for words.

Instagram
Orange You Glad

The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks effortlessly chic in her bright-orange mini-dress, which features riqué keyhole cut-outs that are embellished with silver jewels.

Instagram
Making Waves

The Good American founder is feeling anything but blue! Like her baby sister, Khloe adds a splash of color to her wardrobe and dazzles in an ocean-colored dress.

Instagram
Fab Foursome

Cute cousins Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True look adorable while lounging poolside.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Kourtney shares a sweet snap of her 8-year-old daughter wearing a head-to-toe pink outfit while on a boardwalk.

Instagram
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

"A little fun in the sun," the Poosh founder cheekily captions her post. She later adds, "parched (bc my content is thirsty this week LOL)."

Instagram
Blowing Kisses

"Girls Trip," Kim puts things simply as she adorably poses with her two daughters.

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie describes her photo with one word: "Glowing."

Instagram
Views

"Just Chillin'," Kim writes while posing in a tiny bikini.

Instagram
Sister Love

Khloe comments on IG, "I wish I was that balcony."

Instagram
Quenching Our Thirst

"Stay hydrated. We heard there's a drought. Sincerely Jane and Suzanne," Khloe posts.

Instagram
Bootylicious

Kourtney and Kylie's BFF Victoria show off their enviable curves and beach bums in matching bikinis.

Instagram
Wet 'n' Wild

"double trouble," Kourt writes on IG.

Instagram
Best Foot Forward

Kylie shares what looks to be her and Stormi's footprints in the sand. 

Instagram
Views on Views

A view so pretty, it's no wonder the Kardashian-Jenner family is having a blast!

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Beauty

Khloe embraces her stretch marks, writing, "I love my stripes."

Instagram
Crystal Clear Waters

"Pure peace," Khloe shares with a stunning beach view.

Instagram
Stunning Sunset

Kourt shares a snap of their kids playing in the pool at their luxe estate.

