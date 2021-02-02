6 True Crime Series and Podcasts You Don't Want to Miss This February

Watch : What Caused Elisa Lam's Mysterious Death in 2013?

For those looking forward to spending their Valentine's Day Netflix and chilling, we've got the details on every must-see true crime show, documentary and podcast heading your way.

Subjects for this month's lineup of docuseries include the murder of Kim Walls, a 30 year old Swedish journalist who was killed aboard inventor Peter Madsen's submarine in 2017, as well as the mysterious 2013 death of Los Angeles tourist Elisa Lam.

On the podcast front, Spotify continues to serve up content that will keep any armchair detective on the edge of their, well, armchair. First up? Welcome to Your Fantasy, a fascinating podcast about the creation of the famous Chippendales brand, which harbors a dark past that few are aware of. For better or worse, listeners will have to use the power of imagination to visualize the exotic dancers.

Last but not least, The New York Times' investigation into Britney Spears' journey from world famous pop star to conservatee, is given the blockbuster treatment on FX on Hulu. It may not be true crime in the literal sense, but like Britney's 2002 movie Crossroads, it's equal parts emotional and thrilling.