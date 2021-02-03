Fall in Love With Jill Martin's Valentine's Day Gift Picks

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The queen of steals and deals is ready for Valentine's Day!
With less than two weeks to go until the romantic holiday, the pressure is starting to rise when it comes to finding the perfect gift for that special someone in your life.
Fortunately, Today show lifestyle contributor Jill Martin is here to help. In between serving as creative director for QVC's G.I.L.I. got it love it collection, Jill found some items from the shopping network as well as small businesses that could make the best present. But as Jill exclusively reminded E! News, "As long as there is thought and love put in your gift...you can't go wrong."
What are you waiting for? See her fabulous gift picks and start shopping below!
Jennifer Miller x G.I.L.I. S/2 Face Coverings w/ Fashion Chain
"These face coverings are a great way to be safe & fashionable," Jill shared when praising one of her brand's collaborations with jeweler Jennifer Miller. "Not only do they add some bling, but the chains double as glasses holders, and a necklace."
Laurie Felt Silky Denim Regular Pull-On Baby-Bell Jeans
"This Valentine's Day, everyone should dress up even if you are home! Switch up the normal routine of sweat pants with some figure flattering jeans. I love the silk denim on these!"
Peace Love World Smiley Good Mood 2-PieceToddler Set
"A cute comfy gift to show your little ones some love on Valentine's Day. We can all hope for a 'good mood' always!"
Poppy Flowers
After spotlighting Poppy founder Cameron Hardesty on Today, Jill fell in love with the brand's flower arrangements. "If you are going to be gifting flowers this holiday, you should support small and local businesses, she told E! News. "I love Poppy because they have unique arrangements, and if you want to switch it up you can even gift a DIY kit, which can be a fun activity on Valentine's Day."
Dennis Basso Oversized Luxury Plush Faux-Fur Throw
"Feeling cozy at home is so important right now. This throw is great for everyone on your gifting list."
The Dirty Cooke
Jill remains a fan of The Dirty Cookie after spotlighting the small business on Today. "The idea for a cookie shot glass is great—taste delicious and a cute gift idea," she told E! News. "They have lots of fun themes and ways to customize."
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Saved by the Belle 7-Piece Full Face Kit
"Every woman is always looking for a little 'pick me up!' This kit has everything you need all in one. I love how it has all the essentials for your every day go to look."
Potion 54 by Jill Martin Fragrance 3-Piece Gift Set
"This fragrance was a passion project for me and all about love—whether it's loving yourself or a significant other," Jill explained when sharing one of her favorite products from her own line. "I love that this set comes with the rollerball, body wash, and lotion. The best part no need to gift wrap, the set comes in a box with a bow!"
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)