We Can't Stop Thinking About Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Falling Off the SNL Stage

We were really hoping for a Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly rap video on Saturday night, but what we got instead was pretty good, too.
Kelly served as the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by John Krasinski. The "Bloody Valentine" singer and Davidson have been friends for a while, and we sort of thought it was a no-brainer for the two of them to bring us some kind of musical masterpiece in the form of a digital short—perhaps a follow-up to the music video they filmed together, or a sequel to the weirdly catchy "song" Davidson created with Timothée Chalamet.
That did not end up happening, and in fact Kelly, who is also an actor, didn't appear in any sketches at all. However, at the very end of the episode, while the cast was all on stage to say goodnight, Kelly went to pick up his pal (who was still dressed as the food/sex critic from the Ratatouille sketch) and they both tumbled backwards off of the stage together.
Everyone else on stage pointed at the fallen pile of bros, but apparently that stage isn't high enough to do any real damage.
A fan on Twitter expressed their disappointment at the lack of a sketch featuring the two friends, and the "Forget Me Too" singer tried to point out that they did "do a skit."
"During the credits we did one called 'two drunk friends fall off the stage,'" he tweeted. "It went even better than planned."
You can watch the fall below, courtesy of TikTok user Mr. Eugenie.
It was, all in all, a great night for Davidson. He started the show by promoting the word "stonk" (a new word for "stock") and making out with Krasinski, then ended it with a tanked tumble off the stage.
As for Kelly, he performed two songs and got high praise from girlfriend Megan Fox. She said he gave "the best performance that show has ever seen." She did not specify whether she was talking about "Lonely," "My Ex's Best Friend" or that incredible fall.
Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
