See All the Adorable Rescue Dogs Competing in the 2021 Puppy Bowl

It's that time of the year again: The competition is heating up...and no, we're not talking about the Super Bowl.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVII returns this Sunday, Feb. 7 and the cutest puppies will go paw to paw to compete for the special three-hour event.

Joining this year as Puppy Bowl XVII announcers are ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and SportsCenter host Sage Steele, who will be providing puppy analysis throughout the game!

The pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT when longtime Puppy Bowl sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound, Sheena Inu, Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard will pump up the crowd with insights on the furry matchups before the big game.

This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern states are set to bring 70 incredible adoptable puppy players out for the event to sport their opposing bandana colors. The pups will be split between #TeamRuff in "Tail Mary Tangerine" and #TeamFluff sporting "Bark Blue." The two teams will be playing against each other in the brand-new GEICO Stadium to win the CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy.