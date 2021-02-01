Elizabeth Chambers Says She Is "Shocked" and "Devastated" Over Ex Armie Hammer's Social Media Scandal

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Elizabeth Chambers is ready to address the ongoing controversy surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer's alleged actions.

On Monday, Feb. 1, the chef and TV personality released a statement to Instagram, seemingly in reference to the explicit Instagram messages Armie is accused of sending to unidentified individuals, saying she "didn't realize how much" she did not know. Additionally, while she did not refer to Armie by name in the statement or mention those that have come forward with details of their alleged sexual encounters with The Social Network star, she expressed her support for "any victim of assault or abuse."

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired," she wrote. "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know."

Elizabeth continued, "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

Moving forward, Elizabeth said that at this time her sole focus is taking care of the former couple's two children, 6-year-old daughter Harper Grace and 4-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand. The star remarked that she intends to dedicate herself to "work and healing during this incredibly difficult time."