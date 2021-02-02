How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Livestream

Watch : Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

The 2021 Golden Globes are right around the corner, but the nominee announcements are much sooner!

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, viewers will be able to watch which of their favorite film and television stars made the coveted list chosen and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The prestigious event tends to include a bit of surprise every year, and this year will surely be no different.

There are quite a few titles predicted to snag one or two noms after capturing millions of eyes last year, including The Queen's Gambit, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Crown, One Night in Miami and more many.

Check out all the details below to find out how to watch the major Golden Globes announcement LIVE on E! News and Today.

When are the 2021 Golden Globes nominations announced and what time do they start?

This year, the 78th Golden Globe nominations in all 25 categories will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3 starting at 5:35 a.m. PST/8:35 am EST.