Watch Andy Cohen Expose Madison LeCroy & Jay Cutler's "Flirty" DMs

Madison LeCroy's got some more receipts.
In a preview clip for part two of the Southern Charm season seven reunion this Thursday, host Andy Cohen grills Madison about those Jay Cutler romance rumors.
"You commented on Kristin Cavallari's f--king picture because you hate that we're friends now," Madison's co-star Craig Conover said in the clip, referencing that cheeky comment Madison recently left on Instagram.
"Kristin slid into my DMs like two months ago," Craig further explained, adding, "Austen [Kroll] and I have both become friends with her."
"Austen, are you dating Kristin Cavallari?" Andy asked before Austen confirmed, "No, Andy."
Madison chimed in of Jay, "When he came to Charleston and reached out to me."
Madison then offered to Andy, "You want to see the messages?" who excitedly replied, "Yeah!"
"It's all revenge," an angry Craig claimed. "It is so ridiculous Andy."
That's when Madison handed over her phone to Andy so he could read through and verify the alleged exchange between her and Jay.
"So this is the DM," Andy said. "This is Jay Cutler asking what the top three restaurants in Charleston is. She said, 'Are you asking this because your ex sent the same DM to my ex?' So he said, 'Haha did she? I don't keep up with her.' And then she recommends a restaurant. She said, 'I'll guess we'll have to test more out.'"
The Watch What Happens Live host continued, "That's flirty with a winky emoji. And then she said, 'When are you coming?' He said, 'tomorrow,' and then she said, 'Wanna come out on the boat?'"
And with that, Madison snatched her phone away so Andy couldn't expose any more of their convo.
"Sorry, don't be mad about it," Madison teased her co-stars.
"Lemme ask you a question: why are you so upset if she gets it on with Jay Cutler?" Andy asked Craig before the sneak peek ended. See how everything plays out when the Southern Charm reunion concludes Thursday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
