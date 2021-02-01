Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Pop-Up Is Celebrating Black Designers All Month Long

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Today marks the first day of Black History Month. And what better way to celebrate than to support and uplift Black-owned brands! Thanks to Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Pop-Up, it's never been easier to discover products made by Black designers and visionaries.
Among the many unique brands included in this month's pop-up, you're going to love Meena Harris' Phenomenal Woman line of empowering sweatshirts and tees, and Briogeo's life-changing, naturally-based hair care collection.
To shop our 9 picks from Bloomingdale's Shop for Good Pop-Up, scroll below!
Phenomenal Woman I'm Speaking Sweatshirt
We all remember VP Harris' iconic remark during the Vice Presidential Debate in October. Now you can remind others on a daily basis to respect what you have to say with this cozy teal sweatshirt!
Johanna Howard Rose & Co 100% That Girl Candle
Let a dreamy blend of lavender, sage and rosemary fill your space thanks to this candle! Made by Rose Powell, daughter of Johanna Howard, who is an 8th grader at Glenfield Middle School and formed Rose & Co. candlemakers with her dad.
Bevelations: Lessons from a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie by Bevy Smith
If you're looking to be inspired and learn how to live a big, authentic and unapologetic life, TV personality Bevy Smith will teach you how in her candid memoir.
Johanna Howard Howard Deco Throw
Although this gorgeous blanket was made in Portugal, the brand's roots lie in Johanna Howard's native Sweden. This blanket is ideal for movie night cuddles or to have draped over your couch for an elegant touch.
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro Exfoliating Shampoo
If you haven't tried Briogeo's life-changing hair care, this is your sign. Their Scalp Revival Shampoo is a must-have with ingredients like purifying Binchotan charcoal, peppermint and spearmint oil to reduce itchiness, and coconut oil for hydration.
The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food: A Cookbook by Marcus Samuelsson
Chef and TV star Marcus Samuelsson wants to help you in the kitchen! In his cookbook, he takes you through 150 recipes that celebrate contemporary Black cooking. We don't know about you but we're already drooling!
Marie Burgos Collection Design Maruzia Samana Paradise Candle
You can enjoy the comforting and refreshing blend of vetiver, sweet orange, patchouli for up to 70 hours! Marie Burgos' candles draw inspiration from her family's native Martinique and French design.
Candid Art Reversible Quilt
Candid Art is influenced by the modern African Diaspora and cosmic geometry and uses ethically sourced materials. This reversible quilt features custom artwork by Candice Coxbrand on one side and an adorable polka dot print on the other.
Phenomenal Woman Brand Tee
Remind yourself and everyone else how phenomenal women truly are with this tee. Not to mention, we love this brand because it's 100% Black and brown-owned and women led.
