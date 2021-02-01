Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Urges Fans to Love Their Bodies While Posing Nude on Instagram

Ashley Tisdale is proud of her pregnant body!
Before the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher French, the High School Musical star decided to celebrate her pregnancy journey by posing nude on Instagram.
In a selfie shared on Monday, Feb. 1, the actress snapped a naked photo of herself in her bathroom with an inspiring message to fans and followers.
"So much of the time we give our love to others," she wrote to her 13 million followers. "Let's start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you."
Soon after the photo was posted, Ashley received support from her famous friends including former co-star Vanessa Hudgens who wrote, "Gorgeous babeeeeezzz."
Hilary Duff added, "Lookin like a queen" as Ashley's husband quickly proclaimed, "The most beautiful and badass woman in the world."
Back in September 2020, Ashley announced on Instagram that she was pregnant and expecting her first child with Christopher. The news came shortly after the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.
One month later and the pair revealed they were having a girl. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many. Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER!" Ashley wrote alongside her announcement post. "I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER! #SheSoFrench."
And while the mom-to-be has been able to safely enjoy a babymoon, Ashley also took time to talk with E! News about her road to motherhood.
"I think maybe the most surprising thing was how excited everybody was," she shared. "It's always nerve-wracking to share such a vulnerable thing. I share a lot of me and my personal journey... and I try to balance stuff where I can keep some stuff really secret and close."
Ashley added, "I just felt so much love that day and it's been pretty amazing."