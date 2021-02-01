The Hills' Jason Wahler & Wife Ashley Are Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Watch : "The Hills" Stars Jason Wahler & Ashley Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Hills are alive with some big baby news!

Jason Wahler and wife Ashley Wahler are pregnant and expecting their second child, the happy couple announced exclusively on Monday, Feb. 1 during a surprise appearance on E! News' Daily Pop.

"We are having a baby!" The Hills: New Beginnings star revealed in tandem with his wife, who showed off her growing baby bump.

But the surprises didn't stop there. After co-host Justin Sylvester inquired about the baby's sex, they revealed, "We're having a boy!"

Ashley added, "I'm feeling great. I'm actually halfway, I'm 20 weeks."

When Justin asked Jason and Ashley if they had any questions for E!'s Carissa Culiner about parenting two young kids, Ashley asked, "How much sleep are you getting?"

"Let's not worry about that right now, let's just celebrate the joy of having another little one," Carissa quipped.

"Sleep is overrated," Ashley laughed.