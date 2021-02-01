Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Shawn Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

Pregnant Shawn Johnson is feeling "nervous" after testing positive for COVID-19.

The retired Olympic gymnast shared her diagnosis in a since-deleted Instagram Story post, telling fans that she had just gotten her results back. "Not going to lie…I'm nervous knowing I'm positive," she wrote in the post. "It's been a long two weeks of RSV [Respiratory syncytial virus] with Drew and now this…my body is just exhausted."

The 29-year-old soon-to-be mom of two listed off some of her concerns with contracting coronavirus. "1: I don't want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra," she explained. "3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it's a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household."

As for how her case has been, Johnson described her symptoms as a "cough, terrible sore throat, and headache" along with expected fatigue. "That's pregnancy," she quipped. E! News has reached out to the gold medalist's rep for comment.