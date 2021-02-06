These are the NFL Couples We'll Always Be Cheering For

Are you ready for some footballllllll?
Well, here's the good news about the Super Bowl: Even if your answer to that was a resounding "meh, I guess," there's plenty on offer at this Sunday night party. Between the snacks, the incredibly star-studded commercials we'll all be talking about Monday morning, The Weeknd's multimillion-dollar halftime performance and everyone's latest woman crush Amanda Gorman delivering another piece of incredible poetry, Feb. 7 is sure to delight even if you don't know your defensive backs from your tight ends.
Speaking of which...there's no shortage of eye candy on hand for Tampa Bay's matchup with last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs. In fact, the whole league is riddled with cute guys who do more than look good in spandex.
They effect social change, game plan a way to raise millions in the wake of huge disasters and spend almost as much time at children's hospitals as they do in the end zone.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, for one, has called his visits to Seattle Children's Hospital "the best day of the week for me," and after he made Ciara his teammate in 2016, she began tagging along.
"It just reminds you of why you do what you do," the Grammy winner shared with E! News. "It puts things in perspective and it's a beautiful thing. We both really enjoy that and I think there's no greater feeling than knowing that you're actually making a difference in someone's life."
And they're just one of the league's power couples worthy of a spot in our hall of fame. So let's celebrate Sunday's big game by checking out our favorite gridiron guys and their No. 1 teammates. And then, you know, eating a football field's worth of nachos, wings, pizza and dips 'cause you the real MVP.
