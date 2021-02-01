Cleveland Cavaliers Star Kevin Love Is Engaged to SI Swimsuit Model Kate Bock

Love and basketball!

NBA Star Kevin Love and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kate Bock are engaged, the couple announced on Jan. 31. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player proposed to his longtime girlfriend over the weekend amid her birthday celebrations. "Well, this was the best birthday surprise I could have ever imagined," Bock wrote on Instagram alongside photos with Love, offering a close-up look at her gorgeous engagement ring. "I couldn't be happier to have been asked to be a Love by my love. Heart bursting all day & night."

In the comments of her announcement post, Bock—who recently scored the cover of 2020's Sports Illustrated Issue—received a flood of well wishes. Fellow SI cover star Olivia Culpo wrote, "Omg congrats beautiful!!!" While Bock's BFF and fellow model Emily DiDonato commented, "Congrats!!! So happy for you both!!!"

Love also shared the news with his 3.1 million Instagram followers over the weekend. Alongside a quote by N. R. Hart, the 32-year-old athlete wrote, "My Fiancé. The Joy of My Life."

Tristan Thompson, Love's former Cavs teammate, commented, "Congrats brother." While Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote, "LOVE YOU BOTH!!! Congrats!!"