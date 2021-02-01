Blake Lively Thanks "Queen" Sophie Turner for Supporting Her Post-Baby Body Comments

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Blake Lively and Sophie Turner have got each other's backs.

Blake posted to social media on Friday, Jan. 29 about insecurities she felt after giving birth in October 2019 to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, and Sophie appreciated the Gossip Girl alum's honesty. Blake had shared that she should have appreciated this "beautiful miracle" rather than feeling insecure about how her body looked.

"Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!" Sophie wrote on her repost of E! News' tweet about Blake's message. The 24-year-old Dark Phoenix star, who welcomed a daughter with husband Joe Jonas in July 2020, added in reference to her popular HBO series Game of Thrones, "Not a queen, a Khaleesi."

Blake then responded to Sophie's praise by adding, "Queen of the north everyone," accompanied by a prayer-hands emoji and an image of GoT villain Joffrey dying. As fans of the beloved HBO series know, Sophie's character Sansa Stark had a role in the Purple Wedding, during which the evil king died by poisoning.