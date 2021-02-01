Kourtney Kardashian Has the Best Reaction to Boyfriend Travis Barker's Latest Post

Watch : Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Biggest Fights

Kourtney Kardashian is impressed by boyfriend Travis Barker's early musical endeavor.

On Jan. 31, Travis—the drummer for Blink-182 and the former star of reality series Meet the Barkers—took to Instagram to share a throwback video of himself playing with his former band. "My first punk band FEEBLE," the artist wrote in the caption, which showed the group playing on a much smaller stage than Travis is now used to performing on.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her reaction in the comments, writing just "wow" in response to the fun throwback.

This is just one example of how the just-confirmed couple is making their romance known on social media. Earlier this month, fans noticed that Travis had taken to commenting flower emojis on multiple of Kourtney's Instagram pics. Kourtney also shared photos from the movie True Romance, one of Travis' favorite films, to which he commented, "You're So Cool."

While fans may be fascinated by how these two went from neighbors in the California community of Calabasas to dating, a source told E! News that the relationship is very "low-key."