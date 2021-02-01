North West Writes a Sweet Message to Mom Kim Kardashian in the Most Unexpected Place

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow FaceTime North West

North West is ending her weekend on a high note!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 7-year-old daughter showed her mom some major love by writing her the sweetest message and leaving it in the most unexpected place: The bathroom.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, the SKIMS founder shared the handwritten note her eldest child left her, which was inscribed on a piece of toilet paper. "Mom I love you," North penned in black ink. Of the special note, Kim captioned her Instagram, "I love you too North, forever!!!"

Naturally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's followers commented on the adorable post. Olivia Pierson replied, "This is toooooooo sweet, with Kimora Lee Simmons responding, "I love you too."

"She's an artist," makeup artist Ash K. Holm added.

North's heartfelt note comes a day after she and her mom enjoyed a "Girls Trip!" with Chicago West in Turks and Caicos to celebrate Stormi Webster's third birthday.