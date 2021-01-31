Jessica Biel's Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake Will Make You Swoon

Adjusting to the arrival of their little one has been easy, as a source previously told E! News the couple has "spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year. It's been a great break for them, with a lot of family time."

"Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard," the source added. "Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too. They have always loved it in Montana but never had a long enough break to live there full-time and really enjoy all that it has to offer... they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience."

While the couple has kept a pretty low profile throughout their relationship, the "Better Days" singer recently said he'd like to be more open with his fans.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin told host Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast on Jan. 25. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

