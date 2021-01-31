Julianne HoughKelly RipaBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Jessica Biel's Heartwarming Birthday Tribute to Justin Timberlake Will Make You Swoon

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 40th birthday, and he just received the sweetest message from his wife of nine years, Jessica Biel!

Justin Timberlake's birthday has kicked off on a high note.

The Justified singer is celebrating a milestone year, the big 40, so it's no surprise that his wife of nine years, Jessica Biel, made sure he's been feeling extra special. On Sunday, Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress shared a heartfelt tribute to the birthday boy on Instagram.

"There's no one I have more fun with, have more laughs with, feel more deeply for, and have more history with," she began her caption, alongside a collage of pictures that captured some of their sweetest moments together. "I honor you today, baby. And wish you the most creative and fulfilling year to date. Happy 40th, my love."

In recent months, the couple has toasted to many special occasions, including welcoming a second child, a baby boy named Phineas, who was born in 2020. The pair are also parents to 5-year-old son Silas.

When confirming he and Jessica expanded their family, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres on Jan. 18, "He's awesome and so cute, and nobody's sleeping... But we're thrilled. We're thrilled and couldn't be happier. Very grateful."

Justin Timberlake Through the Years

Adjusting to the arrival of their little one has been easy, as a source previously told E! News the couple has "spent the majority of their time in Montana over the last year. It's been a great break for them, with a lot of family time."

"Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard," the source added. "Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too. They have always loved it in Montana but never had a long enough break to live there full-time and really enjoy all that it has to offer... they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience."

While the couple has kept a pretty low profile throughout their relationship, the "Better Days" singer recently said he'd like to be more open with his fans.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin told host Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast on Jan. 25. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

With that, relive Justin and Jessica's cutest family moments in our gallery below!

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica Biel celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looking madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

MEGA
Golfing Buddies

Justin and son Silas appear on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrate Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

Justin, Jessica and son Silas enjoy some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" Jessica Biel shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

