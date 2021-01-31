Anna Kournikova Celebrates Daughter Mary's First Birthday with Sweet Pic

Watch : Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Welcome Baby No. 3!

Anna Kournikova is one proud mom!

On Jan. 30, the former professional tennis player shared a photo to Instagram of her and longtime partner Enrique Inglesias' daughter Mary in honor of her first birthday. The sweet photo shows the toddler crawling while wearing a yellow dress and matching hair bow. Anna simply wrote "1!" in the caption, while her husband added a red heart in the comments section.

Mary is the couple's third child together. They also share 3-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy, who Anna celebrated the birthdays of with similar Instagram posts—only this time, the captions read "3!"

Anna loves heading to Instagram to show off cute photos of her kids. In September 2020, she joked that Mary may follow in her mom's footsteps after she posted a photo of the toddler in a tennis dress, writing in the caption, "Wimbledon, here I come…"

It's not just the athlete who loves to gush over her kids. Enrique, who began dating Anna in 2001 after meeting on the set of his music video for the song "Escape," also posts snapshots and videos of the pair's family life.