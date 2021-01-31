John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson and Sings The Office Theme Song on SNL

How would Jim Halpert react to this SNL make out sesh?
John Krasinski made his hosting debut on NBC's Saturday Night Live and during his opening monologue, several cast members interrupted him to encourage him to act more like his past breakout role from The Office and go as far as to "kiss Pam."
Pete Davidson explained to him that he thinks that due to the coronavirus pandemic, people stuck at home this past year have been binge-watching the show on streaming services, believe his character and his love interest to be real and "really need for someone to be Pam." So Krasinski stepped up to give the people what they want, and he and Davidson simulated a passionate kiss for three seconds.
"That did feel really good," the host said. "Wow, thank you, Pam."
Watch the men's lip-lock below:
Check out more episode highlights:
Long-Lost Theme Songs:
Krasinski couldn't avoid his Office past throughout the rest of the episode. In one sketch, stars sang made-up lyrics to instrumental theme songs of popular shows and the actor was assigned...you guessed it. Watch his rendition below as well as opening themes to shows such as the Sex and the City reboot—featuring Chloe Fineman as Kim Cattrall, who is sitting it out, Bridgerton and The Crown:
"Blue Georgia":
Another sketch starring Krasinski depicted a group of people at a diner in a small town in Georgia. The state's voters recently elected two Democratic senators and Democratic President Joe Biden, marking the first time the state has "gone blue" in 28 years. So it's clearly inevitable that its people, even those who live in small towns, are going to become big fans of avocado toast. Gluten-free, of course. Watch the sketch below:
"Twins":
In another sketch, Krasinski plays an economist who does a remote TV interview with MSNBC, during which his extremely creepy identical twin children steal the show:
"The Loser":
In this sketch, Krasinski plays the big brother of a younger "loser" high school student and confronts his bullies for him...but doesn't do the greatest job trying to convince them that his little bro is cool.
Machine Gun Kelly was the musical guest on the show. He performed his songs "My Ex's Best Friend" and "Lonely."
(The Office is now streaming on Peacock. The streaming service, E!, NBC and MSNBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)