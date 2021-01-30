SOPHIE, Grammy-Nominated Pop Artist, Dead at 34 After "Terrible Accident"

Grammy-nominated producer and musician SOPHIE has died at age 34 following an accident.

The Scottish-born, Los Angeles-based artist, an LGBTQ+ icon touted for producing an avant garde style of electronic pop music, passed away on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 30. SOPHIE's rep announced the news in a statement to NPR and other outlets, saying, "It is with profound sadness that I have to inform you that musician and producer SOPHIE passed away this morning around 4am in Athens, where the artist had been living, following a sudden accident."

"Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident," SOPHIE's record label Transgressive said in a statement posted on Twitter. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."