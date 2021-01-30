Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Little to the Imagination in Racy Bikini Photo

Watch : Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Biggest Fights

Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life, and doing it poolside.

In a Jan. 29 Instagram post, the eldest Kardashian sister emerged from a swimming pool while showing off zero tan lines in a red, barely-there string bikini. She captioned the post, "a little fun in the sun."

The new photo, which already has over a million likes on the platform, also received plenty of comments from Kourtney's family and friends. Kylie Jenner posted a fire emoji, while Kylie's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou wrote, "oh yes" alongside two drooling emojis. Pal Brittny Gastineau simply wrote "WOW" in the comments section.

Kourtney's red-hot Instagram pic comes just one day after she shared a different vacation photo of her and sister Kendall Jenner relaxing in a pool, snacking on bowls of fruit.

The Poosh founder, who was recently romantically linked to her longtime friend and neighbor Travis Barker, is gearing up for the next phase of her life. Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is coming to an end later this year, just released a new trailer for its final season.