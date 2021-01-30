WNBA Star Layshia Clarendon Feels a "Sense of Gender Euphoria" After Undergoing Top Surgery

Layshia Clarendon is feeling euphoric after undergoing top surgery to remove their breasts.
The WNBA star, who identifies as trans and non-binary, took to Instagram on Jan. 29 to share the profound emotional impact the surgery had on them. The New York Liberty guard shared a photo of themselves sitting on a hospital bed sans shirt, writing in the caption, "On Jan 13th at 10am I hugged my wife in front of my surgery building, walked in and took a deep breath...The day was finally here. The day I got to have Top Surgery!!!!!!!"
Layshia, who last year was named one of 50 LGBTQ+ heroes fighting for equality by Queerty magazine, continued, "It's hard to put into words the feeling of seeing my chest for the first time free of breasts, seeing my chest the way I've always seen it, and feeling a sense of gender euphoria as opposed to gender dysphoria."
They likened the experience to having "freedom at last."
Though it was an exciting occasion for Layshia, they admitted that the "amount of hate, myths & ignorance surrounding Trans and Non Binary people's existence" had them "debating sharing this joy."
"I want Trans people to know and see that we've always existed & no one can erase us!" the star added. "I want people to remember that my freedom is your freedom because none of us are free until we are all free!!!"
Following Layshia's announcement, the WNBA show their support for the player.
"The New York Liberty family is in full support of Layshia Clarendon and their choice to live authentically," the team's statement reads. "The Liberty has been and will continue to be an organization that celebrates the individuality of all people. Layshia is a proud embodiment of our belief that our strength lies in our truth and no one should love constrained by societal boundaries. Layshia's journey as a pioneering athlete, along with their activism and advocacy work, is an inspiring call for each of us to honor our humanity above all else."
Layshia's fellow WNBA players as well as other followers cheered them on in the comments section of their post.
Sue Bird wrote, "proud of you! And so happy for you."
Jazmine Jones added a heart emoji to the post.
Sports reporter Arielle Chambers commented, "Proud of you. Happy for you. Love you so much."
Master of None star Lena Waithe wrote, "Congrats my friend."
With surgery complete, Layshia can now enjoy the body they are most comfortable in.