Chicken or Fish? Jessica Simpson's Response to Subway's Tuna Debacle Is Spot On

Subway, the fast-food chain that's synonymous with $5 foot-longs, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. For better or worse, however, they have an unlikely ally in Jessica Simpson.
According to NBC News, Subway is facing a class action lawsuit alleging their tuna isn't actually tuna. The lawsuit claims that instead of serving actual fish, Subway makes an "entirely non-tuna based mixture that Defendants blended to resemble tuna and imitate its texture."
Subway vehemently denied the allegation in a statement, telling NBC News in part that it "delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps."
The controversial case became a topic of discussion on social media, earning the attention of Subway diners like Meghan McCain, who asked the question we all have on our minds: "WHAT EXACTLY HAVE I BEEN EATING AT SUBWAY!?!?!?"
Jessica Simpson, however, is less concerned about the contents of Subway's mixture, as she's famously always struggled with the concept of tuna. She sympathized with the fast food chain on Twitter, writing, "It's OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing."
Fans of the 2003 MTV reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, will recall that she infamously asked ex-husband Nick Lachey, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna but it says, 'Chicken By the Sea.' Is that stupid?"
As Nick explained to Jessica at the time, "'Chicken of the Sea' is the brand, you know, cause a lot of people eat tuna and a lot of people eat chicken. So, it's like chicken of the sea."
Honestly, it's an easy mistake to make.
In 2017, Whole Foods unknowingly put chicken in their tuna, proving that "It happens to the best of us," as Jessica cheekily tweeted at the time.