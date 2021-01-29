Chicken or Fish? Jessica Simpson's Response to Subway's Tuna Debacle Is Spot On

Watch : Jessica Simpson Proves She's a Fitness Warrior

Subway, the fast-food chain that's synonymous with $5 foot-longs, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. For better or worse, however, they have an unlikely ally in Jessica Simpson.

According to NBC News, Subway is facing a class action lawsuit alleging their tuna isn't actually tuna. The lawsuit claims that instead of serving actual fish, Subway makes an "entirely non-tuna based mixture that Defendants blended to resemble tuna and imitate its texture."

Subway vehemently denied the allegation in a statement, telling NBC News in part that it "delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps."

The controversial case became a topic of discussion on social media, earning the attention of Subway diners like Meghan McCain, who asked the question we all have on our minds: "WHAT EXACTLY HAVE I BEEN EATING AT SUBWAY!?!?!?"

Jessica Simpson, however, is less concerned about the contents of Subway's mixture, as she's famously always struggled with the concept of tuna. She sympathized with the fast food chain on Twitter, writing, "It's OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing."