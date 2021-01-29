KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Go Behind-the-Scenes of One of Bridgerton's Lavish Balls

Take a closer look at the filming of Bridgerton's ball scenes in this just-released Netflix video.

Watch: "Bridgerton" Announces Season 2 & Change In Focus

Do you burn for more Bridgerton content? Well then, dearest reader, we have good news for you.

On Friday, Jan. 29, Netflix released a behind-the-scenes video, which documented what it takes to prepare for a Bridgerton ball. The video follows star Nicola Coughlan as she transforms into Penelope Featherington and hits the set of the Netflix romance drama.

"So, we filmed a lot of locations," Nicola notes in the new footage below. "We filmed a lot in Bath. So, you get picked up at four in the morning, you get driven in the dark, you wake up, you're at a mansion. You're like, 'Ah, this is amazing!'"

However, the Derry Girls actress reveals she doesn't recall any of the specific filming locations. She quips, "Someone's like, 'Where were you today?' You're like, 'I don't know. It was very nice.'"

While heading to hair and makeup, Nicola confesses to getting lost on set "several times." What's even more surprising? Nicola's transformation into Penelope takes two hours.

photos
What You Should Watch After Bridgerton

"That era, the Regency era, was more about the hair than it was about the face," she adds. "You're gonna see some serious hairstyles on this show."

As the clip continues, Nicola reveals they're on-set at the ingénue ball. She explains, "When Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is acting the perfect ingénue and my sisters and I are in our ridiculous colors again. So, there's some dancing sequences to shoot now."

Thankfully for Nicola, who previously said it "wasn't easy" to dance in the corsets, she says she gets to be "a spectator" for this scene.

Catch the behind-the-scenes footage above!

Netflix

For more BTS Bridgerton content, scroll through the images below.

Instagram
Launching a New Show

"MOOD," Phoebe Dynevor captions this photo after the series' debut. "Merry Christmas!!!!!! @bridgertonnetflix is finally out TODAY on @netflix. Hope you guys enjoy it half as much as we loved shooting it."

Instagram
Posing With Pomeranians

Golda Rosheuvel and her furry friend smile for the camera.

Instagram
Looking Sharp

Simon Lennon, Luke Newton and Jamie Beamish pose for a pic.

Instagram
Enjoying a Salty Snack

Bessie Carter posts a video of Harriet Cains eating a bag of chips in between scenes, writing "stay humble."

Instagram
Chilling With a Terrific Trio

"Love you all you ridiculously marvellous humans," Phoebe writes on Instagram.

Instagram
Wearing Some Fierce Fashion

"On Thursdays we wear leopard print," Bessie writes alongside a photo of her with Harriet and Nicola Coughlan.

Instagram
Rocking a Royal 'Do

"@adamjamesphillips jokes," the Queen Charlotte star writes on Instagram. "Those combs saved my life. Xxx."

Instagram
Finding Balance

"Candy floss and a cigarette," Ruby Barker writes on Instagram. "It's all about a balanced diet guys."

Instagram
Smiling for the Camera

The Marina Thompson star sent "big love" to Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and Harriet.

Instagram
Making Memories

Fun times on set!

Instagram
Hanging With "#Polin"

The Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton stars have a ball behind-the-scenes.  

Instagram
"Stealing" Gloves

Nicola even joked Luke was "always trying to steal" her pink gloves. "But they match my marker perfectly," he quipped back.

Instagram
Gathering Together

Martins Imhangbe shows love for his co-stars Emma Naomi, Regé-Jean Page and Adjoa Andoh.

Instagram
Cooling Off With "Bridgerton's Biggest Fans"

Is it getting hot in here?

Instagram
Rehearsing

Sabrina Bartlett posts a picture of herself running lines with Jonathan Bailey.

Instagram
Bringing the Sunshine

Not even the rain could bring Harriet and Sabrina down.

Instagram
Sharing a Sweet Treat

Even members of London's high society enjoy a good old scoop of ice cream now and then.

Instagram
Having a Laugh

Ben Miller enjoys a giggle with his fellow Featheringtons and includes the hashtag #Squadgoals."

Instagram
Dining With "Dream Dinner Party Guests"

Who's hungry?

Instagram
Spending Time With Simon Basset

Just look at that smile. Talk about a dashing duke!

Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.

