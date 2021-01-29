T.I. and Tiny Deny “Appalling” Sexual Abuse Allegations

T.I. and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris are defending themselves againsts new allegations made online.
Earlier this week, former friend Sabrina Peterson posted a series of DM screenshots from more than a dozen anonymous women who accused the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse and other transgressions. E! News has not confirmed the authenticity of the DMs.
But as the claims started making headlines, T.I.'s rep released a statement on Friday, Jan. 29 denying the allegations.
"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read. "The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."
After the statement was released, Sabrina took to Instagram and wrote, "LETS TAKE A LIE DETECTOR TEST!"
"Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE!" she added. "If you know a CREDIBLE LIE DETECTION SERVICE PLEASE FORWARD ME THEIR INFO I WOULD LIKE TO GO TODAY!" E! News has reached out to Sabrina for comment and has not heard back.
Earlier this month, Sabrina took to Instagram and also accused T.I. of putting a gun to her head in front of children.
Tiny, however, later went on social media and defended her husband.
"Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago..." Tiny wrote on Instagram with screenshots of Sabrina previously praising the rapper. "Now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What's up wit you today Pooh? I'm confused."
She added, "Stop Harassing My Family. You strange….Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE‼"
For six seasons, T.I. and Tiny have documented their family life on the Vh1 reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Tiny, who is a member of the R&B group Xscape, and T.I. have a combined Instagram following of more than 20 million people. They have also been married for more than 10 years.