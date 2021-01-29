Beekman 1802 x Rose Apothecary Is Back for Valentine's Day

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Hide your diamonds and hide your exes because Beekman 1802's Rose Apothecary collection is back for V-Day!
Whether you're coupled up or like Beyoncé and excel as a solo artist, Valentine's Day is a time to treat yourself and others to something thoughtful. And what better way to do that than to feel a little bit Alexis with the widely-popular Rose Apothecary line.
Inspired by David and Patrick's general store in the hit comedy series Schitt's Creek, Beekman 1802's Rose Apothecary collection features a lineup of rose-scented beauty must-haves enriched with nourishing goat milk. The screamnastic collection sells out every time it drops, so you better run over to Beekman 1802 like right now!
See below to shop the entire Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802 Collection.
Tinted Lip Balm
Pucker up for V-Day! This lip balm is made from 100% natural goat milk and botanicals, which means your lips will be look and feel extra kissable.
Goat Milk Soap
The nourishing formula melts effortlessly into skin to help cleanse and lock in moisture. Moira would definitely approve of this luxe beauty must-have!
Whipped Body Cream
Kiss dry winter skin goodbye with this whipped body cream! With a nourishing goat milk formula, your skin will be baby soft. And not to mention, you'll smell amazing thanks to a blend of rose, jasmine, and neroli blossom complemented by geranium and sandalwood.
Simply The Best Tote Bundle
Valentine's Day is simply the best time to gift your loved ones something special! In this bundle, you'll receive two 9oz bar soaps, one body cream, and one tinted lip balm, all in Beekman 1802's exclusive Heirloom Rose scent.
