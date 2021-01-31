Julianne HoughKelly RipaBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kristen Stewart and Justin Timberlake showed off major changes for their film projects while Jennifer Aniston's new hair has us dreaming of summer.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 31, 2021 11:00 AMTags
HairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First Photo

They do say an actor can get lost in a role. 

This week, Twilight fans and royal watchers alike were stunned when the first photo of Kristen Stewart in character as Princess Diana for the upcoming film Spencer was released and the resemblance proved to be rather remarkable.

And Stewart wasn't the only star to transform for a part as Justin Timberlake revealed he gained a serious amount of muscle for his new movie and HBO unveiled the first look at the late James Gandolfini's son in action as Tony Soprano for the upcoming prequel film.

Plus, Jennifer Aniston unveiled her hair change that has us craving summer already and Christina Anstead made a major step in her life following her recent split.

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Courtesy of Pablo Larraín
Kristen Stewart

Prepare to do a double take. 

Months after news broke that the Twilight star would be playing Princess Diana in the upcoming Pablo Larraín-directed film, Spencer, the first photo of the actress in character has been released—and the resemblance is uncanny.

Sporting a red coat, Diana's signature blond hair cut and a black hat with netting over her face, Stewart's resemblance of the late Princess of Wales is simply undeniable, down to even her forlorn facial expression.

The movie, which is set to be released in the fall ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana's death in 2022, will center on a December 1991 weekend as Princess Diana spends Christmas with the royal family and makes a significant decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said in a statement. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Instagram/Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston

Anyone else dreaming of warmer temps after seeing the Friends star's subtle and sunkissed hair change

Before kicking off production on season two of The Morning Show, Aniston paid a visit to her longtime hairstylist—and the man behind "The Rachel"—Chris McMillan. And she was kind enough to share the final product on Instagram, posting two selfies showing off her brighter 'do.

Sporting golden blond tresses, Aniston declared in the caption, "Aaand, we're back..."

HBO
Michael Gandolfini

Debuting this September, the highly anticipated Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark will give fans a glimpse at young Tony. And, based on the first look included in a trailer for HBO Max's upcoming release, it will feel especially bittersweet.

James Gandolfini starred as the New Jersey gangster on the acclaimed HBO series from 1999 to 2007, winning three Emmys for his role before passing away at the age of 51 in 2013 following a heart attack. And in 2019, it was revealed that James' 21-year-old son Michael Gandolfini would make his film debut as a younger version of the iconic character.

Born the same year the show debuted, Michael told Esquire in 2019 that he never watched the series growing up.

"The hardest part of this whole process was watching the show for the first time," he explained. "It was an intense process. Because, as an actor, I had to watch this guy who created the role, to look for mannerisms, voice, all those things I would have to echo. But then I'd also be seeing my father."

Instagram
Christina Anstead

After debuting a new tattoo in the beginning of the year, the HGTV star just made yet another major step in the next chapter of her life.

Two months after filing for divorce from Ant Anstead, the Christina on the Coast star changed her Instagram bio to Christina Haack, her maiden name.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old showed off a daring back tattoo on Instagram. The new ink read "Still I Rise," the title of legendary poet Maya Angelou's most recognizable poems.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake

Forget the woods, he's a man of the weight rack. 

For his role in the new Apple TV+ film Palmer, which he began filming in late 2019, Timberlake set a goal to gain 15 pounds...of muscle. On Jan. 28, his personal trainer, Ben Bruno, posted an Instagram video of the actor and pop star strength training with a landline press, calling him a "beast."

Detailing that the 38-year-old "trained his ass off," Bruno revealed he worked out "sometimes twice a day. Justin trains constantly year-round, but once he sets a goal, he goes after it with an intense focus and effort and does whatever it takes."

Timberlake posted the same video on his Instagram page, writing, "My guy @benbrunotraining kicking my ass again! Thank you pushing me to get ready for #PALMER... and for always helping to achieve my goals for roles, tour and LIFE!!!"

Instagram/Tina Lawson
Tina Lawson

Can someone get us an appointment with Blue Ivy Carter soon?!

Beyoncé's famous mom praised her granddaughter's makeup skills on Instagram, showing off the glam makeover Blue Ivy gave her.

"My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today," Lawson wrote. "She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face."

In the selfie, you can see the young Grammy nominee nailed her grandma's delicate smoky eye, eyebrow arch and pop of color on the lips. 

Summed up Lawson, "Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees."

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Trip

2

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

3

Wipeout Contestant Michael Paredes' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi Webster's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Trip

2

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

3

Wipeout Contestant Michael Paredes' Cause of Death Revealed

4

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments

5

Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Stretch Marks in Sexy Bikini Photo