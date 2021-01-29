Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Her Silence on Armie Hammer's Instagram Controversy

Watch : Armie Hammer Has Been Called a "Piece of Toast"?!

Elizabeth Chambers is weighing in on the recent drama surrounding ex Armie Hammer's social media scandal.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday, Jan. 28 that Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and star Timothée Chalamet are in talks to reunite for a film adaptation of the Camille DeAngelis novel Bones and All. The project tells the story of a woman setting out to find her father in hopes of learning why she has a desire to murder and eat the people who show affection toward her. THR did not indicate whether Armie, who co-starred in Call Me by Your Name, is involved in the project.

In an Instagram post shared by Just Jared, the project is described as a "cannibal love story movie," which seemingly caught the attention of Armie's estranged wife.

"No. Words.," Elizabeth succinctly wrote. The comment had quickly amassed over 1,700 likes and 130 replies.

Elizabeth did not offer further clarification for her remark, but it is a likely reference to the recent outcry surrounding a collection of direct messages allegedly sent by Armie that went viral earlier this month. The alleged messages included accounts of sexual acts and other explicit fantasies.