Kate Middleton May Have Just Confirmed She’s Secretly a Bridgerton Fan

Lady Whistledown may have actually captured the attention of a real-life future queen. Could Kate Middleton be her most loyal reader?
The Duchess of Cambridge just gave a subtle hint that she might be as hooked on Bridgerton as the rest of us.
During an interview about parenting on Jan. 28, Kate was asked to write down who has been the greatest support to her during the pandemic. She wrote her husband, "William," of course. The moderator then responded, "Lovely to hear... We don't want it to be Bridgerton or something like that, do we?"
The fellow parents on the video call chuckled, and Kate cracked a smile before laughing at the reference. It indicated she's at least familiar with the Bridgerton world (accurately described as Gossip Girl meets Jane Austen) and aware of the frenzy surrounding the salacious Netflix drama.
Fans noted how fitting it would be if Queen-to-be Kate was a secret super fan of the regal show, considering its focus on Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who is obsessed with reading the town gossip from the mysterious Lady Whistledown.
Well, if Kate does in fact ship Daphne and the Duke, she wouldn't be the only one.
On Jan. 27, Netflix announced that the Shonda Rhimes TV show is its most popular ever, with 82 million households tuning in so far. Perhaps no one is more thrilled than the author behind the books, Julia Quinn.
"It's kind of funny," she told E! News on Jan. 28. "People saying, 'How are you feeling?' and I'm just like...every day something new and amazing happens and I just am smiling so hard that I just break out into spontaneous laughter. It's insane and wonderful."
Quinn speculated the Regency-era love story is being binged because it's "this great escape" from the pandemic.
For Kate, quarantine has meant undergoing the "exhausting" experience of helping homeschool her kids Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
She explained, "I've become a hairdresser this lockdown, much to my children's horror."
Not to mention, the royal family adopted a puppy during the pandemic. Kate's brother James Middleton welcomed a little of puppies and the monarchs chose a cocker spaniel to call their own, according to multiple British outlets.
It's unclear if they've been keeping up with other Netflix hits over the past year, most notably The Crown, which followed the love story of William's parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Prince Harry certainly has it on his radar, seeing as biographer Angela Levin revealed in a January interview, "Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?' And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"
He might be off the hook. The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie has teased, "I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," according to the BBC.
For now, we have to ask: Has the royal family been watching the Bridgerton musical on TikTok, too?