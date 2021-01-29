Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Dove "Changed My Life" in Heartfelt Motherhood Update

Watch : Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Less than six months have passed since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, but she's already made a profound impact on their lives.

On Thursday, Jan. 28, the singer spoke about her motherhood experience on Instagram Live, describing how the little one "changed my life."

"She changed my life and still continues to change my life," the "Fireworks" singer reflected, explaining that because of her typically demanding schedule, she's had to learn how to prioritize time with Daisy.

Katy said that involves creating "boundaries" in her personal life, explaining, "I think that you realize that when you become a mother... you just have to focus on being a mom. And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."

"So a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom and it is the best job in the world," she continued. "I highly recommend it when you're ready."