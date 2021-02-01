Tayshia Adams' Valentine's Day Gift Picks Are Sweeter Than Any Rose

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's about to be a very special Valentine's Day for one Bachelor Nation couple.

As Tayshia Adams continues to celebrate her recent engagement to Zac Clark, The Bachelorette star is looking forward to spending the romantic holiday with her special man. At the same time, the co-host of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation is the first to say Valentine's Day is so much more than celebrating your significant other.

As she exclusively explained to E! News, "I love Valentine's Day because it's a fun day to show not only your significant other some love, but also your girlfriends and close family that you're caring for and thinking of them."

In between recording new episodes of her podcast airing every Thursday, Tayshia shared a few gifts she recommends for the holiday. From Hanky Panky intimates to cozy MASONgrey robes, we have a feeling it's going to be hard to resist these presents below.