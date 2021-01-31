My Music Moments: Robin Thicke Shares the Soundtrack to His Life

Watch : Robin Thicke Shares His Soundtrack for Life: My Music Moments

Robin Thicke is relieved.

After a lengthy hiatus from music, the "Blurred Lines" singer is poised to make his grand return with the release of his seventh studio album on Feb. 12. And he couldn't be more excited about it.

"I'm glad I finally finished it," he told E! News. "That's the greatest reward right now, that it's actually done. I'm very excited. It's called On Earth, and In Heaven, and it's the first album in about six or seven years. I've been through so much over these years with my father passing, my house burning down, divorce, my mentor passed away last year. And I've had three children during this time, fallen in love again. So there's a lot to write about. I'm very excited to get this album out there."

To set the stage for the new LP, the Masked Singer judge has already released a trio of tracks—"Forever," "Beautiful" and "Take Me Higher"—with another on the way.

"'Lucky Star' is about that presence in our life, that when we're all alone but we know we're not alone," he explained of the album's fourth single, due Feb. 5. "There's some presence that guides us, that fuels us, that lights the way for us, you know? That's our lucky star. We all have something like that in our life."