Basketball Wives' New Trailer Features Tears, Apologies and One Final Shot at Peace

Watch : Evelyn Lozada Talks "Basketball Wives" Drama & Rob Kardashian

Ladies and gentlemen, it's almost game time!

For those who have been hoping for new episodes of Basketball Wives, the wait is almost over. With just over a week to go until season 9 premieres, E! News has an exclusive look at a brand-new trailer. Let's just say this season is going to be unlike any other.

While adjusting to life during COVID-19, Evelyn Lozada decides to invite the ladies to a mansion where some cast members are hopeful for a fresh start. As Jackie Christie explains, "Please Lord Jesus, we don't want to have any kind of issues."

Believe it or not, her wishes may just become a reality. Jackie's fractured relationship with Malaysia Pargo is expected to take center stage while Ogom "OG" Chijindu is hoping for an apology from a co-star—or two.

And as the mansion fills up with new and familiar faces, Jennifer Williams is quick to say, "I will hope as Black women, we can come together and have a good time."